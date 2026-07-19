Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 641.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,201 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 174,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock worth $2,496,131,000 after purchasing an additional 616,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company's stock worth $478,347,000 after buying an additional 1,870,310 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,034.1% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 15,951,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,801,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,134,000 after buying an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $332,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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