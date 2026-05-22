Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,249 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,860 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.06.

View Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

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