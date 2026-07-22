Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605,342 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 172,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Kraft Heinz worth $58,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kraft Heinz

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here