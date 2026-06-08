Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $231,635,000. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 344,482 shares of the company's stock worth $28,835,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $227.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $278.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Article: Why Is Nebius Stock Falling On Friday?

Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Article: Danila Shtan insider transaction

Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Article: How Are Acquisitions Strengthening Nebius' AI Cloud Platform?

Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall on Nebius’ AI demand and revenue growth, with recent pieces emphasizing strong contract momentum and a still-bullish long-term outlook. Article: Why Nebius Needs An Offering For Every Customer Type

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.00.

View Our Latest Report on NBIS

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total transaction of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,101,540.06. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock worth $130,681,379.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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