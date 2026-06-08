Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 170.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,177 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Arista Networks by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $298,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,758 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,285,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $154.23 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $179.80. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,803,048 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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