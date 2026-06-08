Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Adobe by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $337.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $251.44 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $419.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $245.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Adobe and kept a $350 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This suggests some analysts still see attractive valuation and earnings potential ahead. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Adobe and kept a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This suggests some analysts still see attractive valuation and earnings potential ahead. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Adobe’s June 11 fiscal Q2 earnings report say Wall Street expects earnings growth and a potential beat, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in stronger than expected. Yahoo Finance

Multiple previews ahead of Adobe’s say Wall Street expects earnings growth and a potential beat, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in stronger than expected. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this week highlighted that Adobe is getting closer to choosing its next CEO, with internal and external candidates under review. Leadership transition talk adds uncertainty, but it could also be viewed as a strategic reset in the AI era. Yahoo Finance

Coverage this week highlighted that Adobe is getting closer to choosing its next CEO, with internal and external candidates under review. Leadership transition talk adds uncertainty, but it could also be viewed as a strategic reset in the AI era. Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety continues to build around Adobe’s competitive moat, with one recent article arguing that AI could threaten the “Adobe era” and help explain why the stock has fallen sharply from its 2025 highs. The Motley Fool

Investor anxiety continues to build around Adobe’s competitive moat, with one recent article arguing that AI could threaten the “Adobe era” and help explain why the stock has fallen sharply from its 2025 highs. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary also noted Adobe has been falling more than the broader market, reflecting ongoing skepticism ahead of earnings and broader concerns about growth durability. Zacks

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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