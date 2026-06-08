Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,600 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

UBER stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business's 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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