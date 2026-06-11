Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 5.1%

AVGO opened at $372.10 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.80 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the pullback is overdone, pointing to Broadcom’s strong fundamentals: revenue growth of about 48%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143%, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings. Bullish pieces say the stock looks attractive on cash flow and long-term AI demand. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the pullback is overdone, pointing to Broadcom’s strong fundamentals: revenue growth of about 48%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143%, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings. Bullish pieces say the stock looks attractive on cash flow and long-term AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom also gained support from a major AI infrastructure tie-up with Apollo Global Management and Blackstone, which are backing a $35 billion capacity expansion for Anthropic using Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear. That reinforces the company’s role in the AI buildout. Article Title

Broadcom also gained support from a major AI infrastructure tie-up with Apollo Global Management and Blackstone, which are backing a $35 billion capacity expansion for Anthropic using Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear. That reinforces the company’s role in the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive on the stock over the long term, citing expected EPS growth of more than 50% over the next five years and multiple recent upgrades/price-target increases. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive on the stock over the long term, citing expected EPS growth of more than 50% over the next five years and multiple recent upgrades/price-target increases. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage highlights a “buy the dip” case after the post-earnings reset, with investors watching whether AI demand and margins stay strong enough to justify the premium valuation. Article Title

Other coverage highlights a “buy the dip” case after the post-earnings reset, with investors watching whether AI demand and margins stay strong enough to justify the premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: The main headwind is that Broadcom’s stock has been hit by a broader chip rotation/correction, with semiconductor names sold off as investors take profits from the AI trade. Broadcom has been singled out as one of the biggest laggards in that move. Article Title

The main headwind is that Broadcom’s stock has been hit by a broader chip rotation/correction, with semiconductor names sold off as investors take profits from the AI trade. Broadcom has been singled out as one of the biggest laggards in that move. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried that Broadcom’s premium valuation leaves little room for error after its strong quarter, especially as guidance for AI revenue was viewed as less aggressive than hoped. Article Title

Investors are also worried that Broadcom’s premium valuation leaves little room for error after its strong quarter, especially as guidance for AI revenue was viewed as less aggressive than hoped. Negative Sentiment: New commentary from Broadcom’s CEO that the company will focus only on chips, not a broader AI platform strategy, appears to have unnerved some AI-focused investors and added to the selloff. Article Title

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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