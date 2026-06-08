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Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Institutional buying: Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD opened a new position in Uber, buying 38,342 shares worth about $3.13 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Insider selling: Uber SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares at an average price of $74.45, a transaction valued at about $2.23 million.
  • Business momentum and outlook: Uber recently beat EPS expectations in its latest quarterly results and is expanding into autonomous driving through a major investment in Nuro, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target of $104.68.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,342 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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