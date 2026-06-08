Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,342 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said AI tools have boosted employee productivity enough that the company is slowing hiring, which could support margins if the efficiency gains hold. The company also said it is capping AI spending after blowing through its annual budget in just one quarter, signaling tighter cost control. Article: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Says Company 'Blew' Through Its Annual AI Budget In A Single Quarter, Reports Increased Human Productivity
- Positive Sentiment: Uber is expanding its robotaxi ambitions with a large investment in Nuro, tied to plans for a major autonomous vehicle rollout using Lucid vehicles, which could strengthen its long-term growth story. Article: Uber commits nearly $500 million to Nuro robotaxi startup
- Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a new grant round through its Health Access Fund with LISC to help low-income patients access transportation, which supports Uber’s brand and community relationships but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article: Uber and LISC open new grant application through Health Access Fund to bridge transportation gaps for low-income patients
- Neutral Sentiment: Several reports focused on whether Uber is a buy after recent weakness, reflecting ongoing investor debate rather than a clear new catalyst. Article: Is Trending Stock Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Investors remain worried that robotaxis could disrupt Uber’s ride-hailing business, and reports said the company is recruiting fewer drivers in some self-driving markets and is making a bigger bet on autonomous vehicles to adapt. That shift adds uncertainty around Uber’s future moat and driver supply. Article: Uber is making a much bigger bet on robotaxis
- Negative Sentiment: Uber also cut 23% of roles in its People and Places division, a sign of restructuring that may help efficiency but can also reflect pressure to trim costs amid a more cautious outlook. Article: Uber Reshapes HR Team As Stock Trades Below Valuation Estimates
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies
About Uber Technologies
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Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
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