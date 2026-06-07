Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys New Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 380,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.10% of D-Wave Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QBTS. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 2,908 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $90,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,439,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,637,272. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $437,014.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,327,320.94. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,064,084. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.41 and a quick ratio of 21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.40.

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Key D-Wave Quantum News

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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