Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181,004 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $16,971,000. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 274 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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