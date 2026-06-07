Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,908 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $9,226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 344,889 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,278,031 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,411,793,000 after buying an additional 261,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,677,371 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $218,768,000 after buying an additional 363,374 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE UBER opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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