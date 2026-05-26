Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 435.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,011 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $280,402,000 after acquiring an additional 698,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $247,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,072,700 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $189,383,000 after purchasing an additional 247,652 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,539,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 444,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $1,336,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,372.74. The trade was a 22.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Hoglund sold 30,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $2,171,295.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 252,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,975,475. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 163,540 shares of company stock worth $12,490,285 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.63. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 330.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.28.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

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