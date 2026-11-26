State Street Corp reduced its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,707,708 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 8,422,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.16% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $414,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,842,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,746,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 623.2% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,339 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,302 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 122,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,856 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna Lund sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $341,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,866.58. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 274,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,857.60. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.6%

KTOS opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.18. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Investors following KTOS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho Securities initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $49 price target, signaling substantial potential upside from the cited $28.95 share price. Mizuho coverage article

Mizuho Securities initiated coverage with an rating and a $49 price target, signaling substantial potential upside from the cited $28.95 share price. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison of Kratos with L3Harris discusses defense spending, bookings, growth, valuation and debt, but the headline does not identify a specific new development for Kratos. Kratos and L3Harris comparison

A comparison of Kratos with L3Harris discusses defense spending, bookings, growth, valuation and debt, but the headline does not identify a specific new development for Kratos. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Kratos from “Strong Buy” to “Hold,” a less favorable analyst signal. Zacks Research ratings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a defense technology company that develops products and services for U.S. government agencies, national security organizations, and allied governments. Its work spans unmanned systems, satellite communications, microwave electronics, command-and-control systems, and training and simulation. The company's offerings include unmanned aerial vehicles and target drones, as well as systems and components used in space and satellite communications and other defense applications.

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