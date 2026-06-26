Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 14,151 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,151 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 137,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,606.24. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $1,350,481.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 156,638 shares of company stock worth $13,900,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ ZM opened at $82.88 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $114.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Report on Zoom Communications

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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