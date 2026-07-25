Kryger Capital LLC Invests $102.74 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Kryger Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,662,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,736,000. DigitalBridge Group comprises 7.3% of Kryger Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kryger Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,351,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,360 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,881,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 127,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

Further Reading

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