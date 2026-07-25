Kryger Capital LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Kryger Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,641 shares of the company's stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,086.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 400,467 shares of the company's stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 366,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 370,619 shares of the company's stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,215 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rocket Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.73.

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Rocket Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Companies this week:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 261.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company's revenue was up 167.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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