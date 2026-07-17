Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,809 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.23% of Krystal Biotech worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 788.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $341.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.50. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $130.50 and a one year high of $382.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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