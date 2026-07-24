Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,919,700. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $7,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. This represents a 54.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.5%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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