State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,304 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,077,242 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.94% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $194,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $1,204,835,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,778,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,713,000 after purchasing an additional 298,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,721,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 131.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.490-1.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries designs and manufactures equipment used to assemble and package semiconductors and other electronic components. Its products include wire bonders, die-attach equipment and tools for advanced packaging processes, which connect and protect semiconductor devices during production. The company also provides replacement parts, maintenance, upgrades and other support services for its equipment. Its technologies serve semiconductor manufacturers and electronics companies across applications such as automotive, communications, computing and consumer products.

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