Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,970 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,053,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,241,000 after buying an additional 409,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,054,000 after buying an additional 77,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 514,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 813,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Get KLIC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,919,700. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $170,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,990. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $101.33 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kulicke and Soffa Industries wasn't on the list.

While Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here