Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,430 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $48,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KYMR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $86.21 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $97.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $2,435,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,081,710.10. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $349,080.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 44,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,988.44. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 234,357 shares of company stock worth $19,072,496 in the last three months. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kymera Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kymera Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Kymera Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here