Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Sold by Siren L.L.C.

Siren L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186,830 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics makes up about 7.4% of Siren L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Siren L.L.C. owned about 3.87% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $265,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.95. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 77,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $8,864,450.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,883 shares in the company, valued at $28,151,749.68. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,578,800 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $168,142,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,573,099.50. This trade represents a 86.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637,813 shares of company stock worth $390,253,404. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital set a $97.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

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