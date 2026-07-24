Go Pro
→ A Wall Street Veteran's Weekly Trade for Any Market Condition (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Sold by Siren L.L.C.

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Kymera Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Siren L.L.C. reduced its Kymera Therapeutics stake by 3% in the first quarter, selling 100,000 shares but still holding 3.19 million shares worth about $265.4 million, making KYMR its second-largest position.
  • Kymera reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of -$0.71 versus the -$0.89 consensus and revenue of $34.37 million, up 55.5% year over year.
  • Despite strong analyst sentiment and a moderate buy consensus with a $122.64 target price, insiders have been selling heavily, including the CFO and a director, while KYMR shares recently traded around $110.38.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Siren L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186,830 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics makes up about 7.4% of Siren L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Siren L.L.C. owned about 3.87% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $265,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.95. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 77,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $8,864,450.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,883 shares in the company, valued at $28,151,749.68. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,578,800 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $168,142,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,573,099.50. This trade represents a 86.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637,813 shares of company stock worth $390,253,404. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital set a $97.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kymera Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Kymera Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kymera Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Kymera Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of)
Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of)
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines