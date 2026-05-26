L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of L & S Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $306.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $256.00 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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