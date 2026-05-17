L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in Dover Corporation $DOV

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,663 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,493 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $210.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.97 and a 52 week high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Dover's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Dover's payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $17,917,201.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,723,713.30. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $932,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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