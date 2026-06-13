L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 344.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,616 shares during the period. Aercap comprises approximately 11.4% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of Aercap worth $219,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in Aercap by 45,615.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $424,769,000 after buying an additional 3,502,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at $352,172,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aercap by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $470,517,000 after buying an additional 1,179,241 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Aercap by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,498,000 after buying an additional 961,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Aercap by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,390,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,850,000 after buying an additional 753,259 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Aercap Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:AER opened at $139.81 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.78.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Aercap from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aercap from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AER

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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