L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Increases Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 363.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,533 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 567,478 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 5.0% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd owned about 0.62% of Jacobs Solutions worth $95,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,846,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,330,000 after buying an additional 178,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,406,000 after buying an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE J opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The business's 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.Jacobs Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here