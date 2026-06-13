L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 304.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,246 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 301,308 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 4.7% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $91,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Danaher by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $83,895,000 after buying an additional 74,301 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,715,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,480,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 186,584 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Danaher Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.78. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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