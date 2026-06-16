L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,113 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO has intensified talk that Elon Musk could eventually combine Tesla and SpaceX, with some bullish commentators arguing the two companies’ AI, robotics, and data ambitions could be more valuable together. That speculation has helped support TSLA shares. Forget Robotaxis, Wall Street's Finally Asking the Real Tesla Question

SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO has intensified talk that Elon Musk could eventually combine Tesla and SpaceX, with some bullish commentators arguing the two companies’ AI, robotics, and data ambitions could be more valuable together. That speculation has helped support TSLA shares. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reportedly said Tesla has “cracked” the self-driving challenge, reinforcing the longer-term bull case around Full Self-Driving, robotaxis, and Optimus.

Piper Sandler reportedly said Tesla has “cracked” the self-driving challenge, reinforcing the longer-term bull case around Full Self-Driving, robotaxis, and Optimus. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $375 price target, noting that stronger global deliveries offset U.S. softness, which suggests the stock may still have support but not a clear catalyst from this note alone. Tesla Rated Hold as Global Delivery Strength Offsets U.S. Softness; $375 Price Target Reiterated

Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $375 price target, noting that stronger global deliveries offset U.S. softness, which suggests the stock may still have support but not a clear catalyst from this note alone. Neutral Sentiment: Several market roundups and “stocks to watch” pieces kept Tesla in the spotlight, but they did not add a major new fundamental driver.

Several market roundups and “stocks to watch” pieces kept Tesla in the spotlight, but they did not add a major new fundamental driver. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that European regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands said Tesla presented misleading Full Self-Driving safety data while seeking approval in Europe, increasing the risk of regulatory backlash around a key growth product. Exclusive: Tesla presented misleading ‘Full Self-Driving' safety data to European regulators

Reuters reported that European regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands said Tesla presented misleading Full Self-Driving safety data while seeking approval in Europe, increasing the risk of regulatory backlash around a key growth product. Negative Sentiment: Tesla also faced headlines about FSD scrutiny from Europe, which could slow adoption and raise approval hurdles for its autonomous-driving plans.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.20, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $399.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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