L2 Asset Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,970 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,408 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CF Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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