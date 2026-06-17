L2 Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 243,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,055,090.29. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,431,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares in the company, valued at $106,470,000. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp set a $775.00 target price on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $669.62.

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AppLovin Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $515.20 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $488.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.82. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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