L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 8,612 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

L2 Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $8,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 44.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $1,493,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 37,804 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.5%

DKS stock opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DICK'S Sporting Goods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DICK'S Sporting Goods wasn't on the list.

While DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here