L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s 2nd Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,831 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $37,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,988 shares of the company's stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $280.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $260.22 and a 1 year high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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