L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989,190 shares of the company's stock after selling 895,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.60% of L3Harris Technologies worth $1,031,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:LHX opened at $286.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $260.22 and a 12-month high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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