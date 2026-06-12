L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Colrain Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 153,567 shares of the company's stock worth $46,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the company's stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $72,446,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 469.1% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company's stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $312.01 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $243.84 and a 1-year high of $379.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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