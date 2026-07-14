L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,575 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $41,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,900,509 shares of the company's stock worth $557,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 560.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,609,000 after purchasing an additional 521,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,396,000 after buying an additional 519,226 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3,127.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 408,740 shares of the company's stock worth $119,994,000 after buying an additional 396,077 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 356,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $288.68 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $257.35 and a 52 week high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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