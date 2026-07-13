L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Stock Holdings Lifted by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 8,838.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,451 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $29,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:LHX opened at $290.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.35 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50-day moving average is $302.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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