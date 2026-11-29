Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 113.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,831 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 492,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.14% of Labcorp worth $285,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,495 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Get Labcorp alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.04, for a total value of $2,506,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 95,755 shares in the company, valued at $35,241,670.20. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.04, for a total value of $744,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,446.48. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,780 shares of company stock worth $5,460,215. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Labcorp from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Labcorp from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Labcorp from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $369.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Labcorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $370.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.98. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.00 and a 1 year high of $378.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.14. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp is a global life sciences company that provides diagnostic laboratory services and testing to patients, physicians, hospitals, employers and other organizations. Its services include routine and specialty testing, pathology, and testing in areas such as genetics, oncology and infectious disease. The company also supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology research with laboratory services for drug development, including testing and related clinical-trial support. Its work helps customers make decisions about patient care and evaluate potential medicines and treatments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Labcorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Labcorp wasn't on the list.

While Labcorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report