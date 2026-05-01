Ladder Capital Corp $LADR Holdings Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,736,681 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 161,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 6.08% of Ladder Capital worth $85,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE LADR opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 58.90 and a quick ratio of 29.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ladder Capital's payout ratio is presently 209.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. HSBC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LADR

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp NYSE: LADR is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

See Also

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