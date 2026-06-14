Lam Research Corporation $LRCX is Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's 8th Largest Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,349,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,008,605 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.3% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.07% of Lam Research worth $2,285,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304,674 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $373.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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