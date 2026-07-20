Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $313.30 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $339.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.60. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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