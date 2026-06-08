Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,671,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.81% of Lam Research worth $1,730,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $303.28 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $346.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $273.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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