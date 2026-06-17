Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by J. Stern & Co. LLP

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3,826.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,371,283 shares during the quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned 0.28% of Lam Research worth $592,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,596,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $393.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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