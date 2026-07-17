Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1,955.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,104 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 755,462 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $169,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.3%

LRCX stock opened at $320.96 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $401.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Lam Research and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations that AI-driven semiconductor spending remains a tailwind.

TD Cowen raised its price target on Lam Research and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations that AI-driven semiconductor spending remains a tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named Lam Research one of its top stock picks for strong upcoming earnings, which supports confidence in the company’s near-term fundamental outlook.

Morgan Stanley named Lam Research one of its top stock picks for strong upcoming earnings, which supports confidence in the company’s near-term fundamental outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lam Research as a beneficiary of AI-related demand for wafer fabrication equipment, HBM, and advanced DRAM.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lam Research as a beneficiary of AI-related demand for wafer fabrication equipment, HBM, and advanced DRAM. Neutral Sentiment: Ithaka Group added LRCX to its portfolio in the second quarter, showing institutional interest, but this is not a direct catalyst for the stock’s move today.

Ithaka Group added LRCX to its portfolio in the second quarter, showing institutional interest, but this is not a direct catalyst for the stock’s move today. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation-focused articles suggest Lam Research may already reflect a lot of optimism after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool.

Valuation-focused articles suggest Lam Research may already reflect a lot of optimism after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding a modest headwind to sentiment even though the sale was planned.

Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding a modest headwind to sentiment even though the sale was planned. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness tied to TSMC’s capex reset and ASML-related selling is weighing on Lam Research along with the rest of the semiconductor equipment group.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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