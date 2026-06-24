Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $371.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $409.75. The company has a market cap of $464.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Lam Research from $330 to $480 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish view on the company’s AI- and memory-driven growth outlook. Read More

Bank of America raised its price target on Lam Research from $330 to $480 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish view on the company’s AI- and memory-driven growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst updates also stayed constructive, including Citi’s $450 target and earlier target hikes from Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, UBS, and others, suggesting continued confidence in Lam Research’s demand environment. Article Title

Other recent analyst updates also stayed constructive, including Citi’s $450 target and earlier target hikes from Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, UBS, and others, suggesting continued confidence in Lam Research’s demand environment. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong fundamentals, including solid revenue growth and upbeat AI spending trends, but these positives were not enough to offset the day’s sector-wide decline. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong fundamentals, including solid revenue growth and upbeat AI spending trends, but these positives were not enough to offset the day’s sector-wide decline. Negative Sentiment: Lam Research shares were hit by a global chip selloff and profit-taking after a strong run, with investors de-risking from AI and memory-related names across the semiconductor group. Article Title

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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