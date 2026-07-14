Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 34,193 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $336.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.32. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Evercore upped their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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