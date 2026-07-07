Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,899 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 91,600 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.6% of Burney Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Burney Co.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the first quarter. Signet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $350.20 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $326.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.02. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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