Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,116 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 245,788 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $170,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,645,427,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,349,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,285,162,000 after buying an additional 2,008,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $393.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.53 and a 200 day moving average of $237.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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