Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,740 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 36,136 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 2.4% of Castleark Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $71,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title

Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title

The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title

Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $305.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.74 and a 200-day moving average of $274.37.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,250,190 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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