Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,837 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $313.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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